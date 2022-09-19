COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two men are behind bars and $500,000 worth of drugs are off the street, after a traffic stop.

Police arrested Salvador Sain, 22 and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, around midnight on Sept. 14 on Interstate 95.

CCSO found six kilos of cocaine, two kilos of fentanyl and seven pounds of meth in their SUV. Deputies charged the pair with trafficking cocaine, tracking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Photo provided by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the drugs were hidden in a secret compartment in the vehicle and found by a police K9 officer.