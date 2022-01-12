Colleton Co. School District transitions to virtual learning from January 13 – 19

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) announced plans to temporarily transition to E-Learning/Virtual Learning for all students starting January 13.

The school district says the continued spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and COVID-19’s impact on available school bus drivers and substitutes contributed to the decision.

CCSD plans to return to learn in-person on January 20 but district officials will reassess the situation on January 19, and determine if an extension of the virtual learning period will be necessary.

CCSD will provide distance learning opportunities and breakfast/lunch opportunities during the closure.

Students will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks.

Students without access to the Internet will be provided with E-Learning packets.

CCSD will distribute district-issued devices Wednesday.

The district plans to release further information regarding individual schools and information on school meal pick-ups Wednesday.

Students who need to pick-up their district-issued device will be able to do so tomorrow, January 12 from their schools. More information will be released by individual schools. Information on school meal pick-ups will also be released tomorrow, January 12.

Where possible, athletic/band/extracurricular activities will continue during the E-Learning/Virtual Learning period. Afterschool activities are canceled.

All district employees who have not been placed in isolation/quarantine will report to their work locations. Schools and buses will be comprehensively disinfected while the district is operating virtually.

CCSD says further updates will be released to families through phone dialers, mass emails, local/regional media and the CCSD website.