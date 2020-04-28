Coligny Beach, parks to reopen on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island has approved a plan to reopen Coligny Beach.

Coligny Beach and Islanders Beach Park will open May 1. Drivers can only park in these parking lots with a resident beach access pass, and there will be no lifeguards in stands or beach equipment rentals. Restrooms will be open in parks and beaches.

On May 7, Jarvis Creek Park and Crossings Park will also open. There will be no team sports allowed at the facilities and picnic areas, playgrounds and recreational equipment will remain off-limits.

All special events through May 31 have been canceled, including the Memorial Day celebration at Veterans Park.

Hilton Head Island’s Town Council meeting has been moved from May 5 to May 12, and the above plan will be reconsidered then.