Cohen’s Retreat to host BBQ tailgate party Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cohen’s Retreat will host a BBQ Blowout: Football Edition on Saturday and all are welcome.

The family friendly event kicks off at 3 p.m. with college football games, live music, lawn games and an in-house smoked BBQ buffet. There will also be drink specials with Creature Comforts Brewing Co. and Old Fourth Distillery.

Tickets for the BBQ buffet are $25 for adults and $10 for children 13 and under. Attendees can also purchase a 3-drink ticket for $15.

Cohen’s Retreat is located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah.

The BBQ Buffet lasts until 7 p.m.