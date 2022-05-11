SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Coffee County man faces more than 12 years in prison for distributing images of child exploitation.

Clarence Barr, 33, faces 150 months in prison, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Barr must also register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release.

Estes said Barr had hundreds of images and shared some in an online chatroom. In that same chatroom, Barr also discussed accessing children for victimization.

“Sharing images of sexually violated children is a despicable crime that repeatedly re-victimizes the vulnerable,” Estes said. “Our law enforcement partners provide exceptional work in taking these predators off the streets, and Clarence Eugene Barr is now being held accountable.”

“Barr will spend the next 12½ years of his life in prison, which should send a strong message to anyone who even contemplates viewing or sharing images of a vulnerable child,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will spare no resource to protect our children by identifying and apprehending predators who commit such repulsive crimes.”

Estes urges anyone who knows or suspects child exploitation to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or submit a tip online.