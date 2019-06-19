Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for June 19, 2019

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) - It's another effort to stop oil and gas expoloration off local coastlines but this time it carries the teeth of possible national legislation. South Carolina Representative Joe Cunningham is helping to sponsor legislation that would permanently ban offshore oil and gas drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific Coasts.

Cunningham saying that clean ocean jobs from tourism and fishing are vital to the economies of coastlines up and down the Atlantic as well as on the Pacific shore