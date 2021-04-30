Coastal Regional Commission needs your input on regional plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Regional Commission is in the process of developing its 20-year Regional Plan. Your feedback to this survey helps shape the plan, which helps develop the region into a more livable place for all its residents.

If you would like to share your thoughts on issues like housing, traffic and quality of life issues for the coastal Georgia area, please complete the survey here.

The more responses received, the better CRC can understand the issues on coastal residents’ minds, which results in a plan that better serves resident needs.