Coastal Pet Rescue to host VIP Meet & Greet adoption event Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Coastal Pet Rescue is hosting its VIP Meet and Greet adoption event on Sunday.

Anyone interested in adopting can get one-on-one time with a pet in the Coastal Pet Rescue play yard, on a walk and more to see if the animal is a right fit for their family.

Coastal Pet Rescue is also looking for people to foster their animals. The organization shared a post on Facebook, telling people they don’t have to self-quarantine alone!

You can reserve your meet and greet time HERE.

All possible adopters are asked to submit an application for the pet(s) of interest and bring proof of pet policies if they are a home renter.