Coastal Heritage Society reopening all historic sites, museums

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Heritage Society has closed some locations or limited hours amid the pandemic and the slower winter season.

But starting Thursday, all historic sites and museums will be reopening to the public with safety measures in place.

According to the Coastal Heritage Society, staff members and guests must observe social distancing protocols and follow city or county mask regulations. Enhanced sanitizing procedures will also be implemented at the sites.

The new hours are as follows:

There will also be a special opening for the Harper Fowlkes House on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, a Family Day is coming soon.

Admission is always free to members of the Coastal Heritage Society. Information on admissions and online tickets are available at shop.chsgeorgia.org.