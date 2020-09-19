Coastal Health District warns of mosquitos following recent rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District is advising the community of mosquito concerns following recent rain.

“You see an old tire with some water in it,” the health district said. “We see a five-star hotel for mosquitos.”

The Coastal Health District is giving the following advice to keep mosquitos away:

Eliminate standing water around the home and in the yard

Clean out gutters, remove leaf piles, and keep vegetation cut low to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitos

Fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitos out of the house

Wear mosquito repellant that contains 20-30% DEET

More information can be found on gachd.org/mosquitos.