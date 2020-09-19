Coastal Health District warns of mosquitos following recent rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District is advising the community of mosquito concerns following recent rain.

“You see an old tire with some water in it,” the health district said. “We see a five-star hotel for mosquitos.”

The Coastal Health District is giving the following advice to keep mosquitos away:

  • Eliminate standing water around the home and in the yard
  • Clean out gutters, remove leaf piles, and keep vegetation cut low to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitos
  • Fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitos out of the house
  • Wear mosquito repellant that contains 20-30% DEET

More information can be found on gachd.org/mosquitos.

