Coastal Health District warns of mosquitos following recent rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District is advising the community of mosquito concerns following recent rain.
“You see an old tire with some water in it,” the health district said. “We see a five-star hotel for mosquitos.”
The Coastal Health District is giving the following advice to keep mosquitos away:
- Eliminate standing water around the home and in the yard
- Clean out gutters, remove leaf piles, and keep vegetation cut low to prevent landing sites for adult mosquitos
- Fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitos out of the house
- Wear mosquito repellant that contains 20-30% DEET
More information can be found on gachd.org/mosquitos.