Coastal Health District hosts COVID-19 vaccine Q&A

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District provided a live update to residents on its COVID-19 vaccination effort Wednesday.

A half-hour Q&A session was held with Director Dr. Lawton Davis on CHD’s Facebook page.

The district, which serves eight local counties, is currently in phase 1a+ of its vaccination plan — but the rollout has been bumpy. CHD has paused new requests for appointments to ensure they have an adequate vaccine supply.

Davis explained the expanded phase came “just a little more quickly than we had anticipated.” He said the demand from those over the age of 65 for the vaccine was “very refreshing and very overwhelming.”

The director estimated that about 50,000 people in Chatham County are eligible for the vaccine in the current vaccination phase and 100,000 throughout the district. Last week, CHD gave almost 6,000 doses.

When asked if there is enough vaccine for those who have already gotten a shot to receive their second, Davis said there should not be an issue.

“We’re not getting excess vaccine but we’re not running short either,” he said.

There is no timeline yet for when CHD will be able to start taking new appointments but residents can sign up for vaccine updates here to be notified.

