Coastal Health District to host ‘Cupcakes and Condoms’ event to raise awareness of female sexual health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program is hosting its “Cupcakes and Condoms” event on Tuesday to educate young women in our area about sexual health.

The event will be at Yummy Colour Hair Salon (11215 Abercorn Street) from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Cupcakes and Condoms” is completely free and open to the public. Girls in attendance will receive manicures and plenty of desserts while participating in an open discussion about sexual health.

The “Cupcakes and Condoms” program is initiated by The Red Pump Project, which is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the impact of HIV/AIDS on women and girls. Organizers hope to promote positive choices that aid in preventing HIV and STIs.

Women and girls interesting in attending the event can text 864-674-7505 for more information or to confirm their attendance.