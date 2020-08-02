Coastal Health District to close Monday due to possible severe weather

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District will suspend all operations on Monday due to potential for severe weather in association with Tropical Storm Isaias.

All CHD offices, county health department, and COVID-19 testing sites will be closed. The COVID-19 Testing Call Center will also be closed on Monday.

Anyone with an appointment scheduled for Monday will be notified of the closures and will have an opportunity to reschedule.

All sites and the call center are expected to reopen with normal hours in Tuesday.