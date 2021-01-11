Coastal Health District temporarily pauses scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Georgia’s Department of Health’s Coastal Health District (CHD), Health Departments in all CHD counties received an overwhelming response from residents ages 65 and older interested in COVID-19 vaccination.

Health departments in all eight counties received enough requests to schedule appointments through February and, in some cases, into March.

The CHD has temporarily paused appointment scheduling for new requests to ensure the CHD has adequate vaccines to fulfill appointment requests, including second doses.

“Our health department staff is working hard to get thousands of people scheduled for vaccination, but we need to hit the pause button – at least for a little while – so we can manage the current volume of requests,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director for the Coastal Health District. “It is also my sincere hope that in the very near future, more providers will have the vaccine so there are more places for folks to get vaccinated.”

Residents can go to covid19.gachd.org and register to be notified when appointments open back up.

The CHD says registering online does not guarantee a vaccination appointment; it simply gives the CHD a way to notify residents when the appointment process is back underway.