Coastal Health District sends message to young adults about social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia topped 1,500 Thursday. More than 20 cases have now been recorded in the Coastal Health District which includes up to 20 counties, including Chatham, Effingham and Bryan.

With worries about the virus spreading, Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown said she has one message and one message only for younger Georgians.

“Stay home,” she told News 3.

Brown said younger people may think the virus can’t affect them. But she says so far in Georgia, 59 percent of the cases are in people 18 to 59 while 35 percent of the cases are in those over the age of 60.

Brown says while younger people may not have as many adverse effects from the virus, the issue is they can spread it to older relatives who could end up having severe complications.

“So that is why social distancing is so important,” Brown told us. “Younger people may feel fine and not have symptoms but their aunt or grandmother could still catch the virus from them.”

Brown says they are trying to get the message out to younger people that they are not immune from this virus and that social isolation right now may be one of the best things they can do to protect older loved ones.