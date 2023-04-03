SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This STD Awareness Month, the Coastal Health District is hosting several free, confidential screening events.

Normally, there’s a fee attached to STD screenings, though officials emphasized these events will be offered at no cost during the days and times listed.

According to the Coastal Health District, about one in five people have a sexually transmitted disease, and left untreated, they can cause serious health issues.

While all STDs can be treated — and most can be cured — the first step is getting tested.

The free screening events will be held throughout April. In some cases, appointments are required:

Bryan County Health Department

430 Ledford Street, Pembroke and 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill

Thursday, April 20, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Appointments available, but walk-ins welcome

Camden County Health Department

905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys

Thursday, April 13, 8-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m.

Friday, April 14, 8-11 am.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome.

Chatham County Health Department

1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah

Monday – Friday, April 10-14

Appointments required. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule.

Effingham County Health Department

802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield

Tuesday, April 11, 1-3:30 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-754-6484 to schedule.

Glynn County Health Department

2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

Thursday, April 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Appointments required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule.

Liberty County Health Department

1113 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville

Wednesday, April 19, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome.

Long County Health Department