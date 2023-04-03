SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This STD Awareness Month, the Coastal Health District is hosting several free, confidential screening events.
Normally, there’s a fee attached to STD screenings, though officials emphasized these events will be offered at no cost during the days and times listed.
According to the Coastal Health District, about one in five people have a sexually transmitted disease, and left untreated, they can cause serious health issues.
While all STDs can be treated — and most can be cured — the first step is getting tested.
The free screening events will be held throughout April. In some cases, appointments are required:
Bryan County Health Department
- 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke and 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill
- Thursday, April 20, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Appointments available, but walk-ins welcome
Camden County Health Department
- 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys
- Thursday, April 13, 8-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m.
- Friday, April 14, 8-11 am.
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome.
Chatham County Health Department
- 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah
- Monday – Friday, April 10-14
- Appointments required. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule.
Effingham County Health Department
- 802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield
- Tuesday, April 11, 1-3:30 p.m.
- Appointments required. Call 912-754-6484 to schedule.
Glynn County Health Department
- 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
- Thursday, April 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Appointments required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule.
Liberty County Health Department
- 1113 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville
- Wednesday, April 19, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome.
Long County Health Department
- 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici
- Monday – Friday, April 10-14
- On April 13, appointments available but walk-ins welcome 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- All other dates (April 10, 11, 12, and 14), free STD testing available by appointment. Call 912-545-2107 to schedule.