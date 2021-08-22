Coastal Health District offers free HIV testing Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District (CHD) is providing free one-minute HIV testing on Thursday.

Those interested can get tested from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department’s Midtown office on 1602 Drayton St. CHD says it will also hand out gifts and discuss prevention options.

CHD said nearly 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV and 12% are unaware if they have it. The health department hopes the event raises awareness and points people to care and treatment services.

CHD asks anyone with questions to call 912-644-5828. HIV testing is free across all eight counties that CHD serves.