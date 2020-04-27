Coastal Health District encourages residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With more testing kits available, Coastal Health District officials want more people to get tested for COVID-19 for free.

Two drive-thru testing sites have been set up in the Coastal Health District, with one site in Chatham County and the other in Glynn County.

News 3 spoke with Tammi Brown, the Chatham County Nurse Manager for the Coastal Health District, who says they’re hoping the increase in tests will tell them more about how the virus is spreading in the Coastal Empire.

“I think we’re just learning more about what it does and different people are experiencing different things,” said Brown. As of April 25, the Coastal Health District had collected nearly 1,100 specimens for testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently has reported new symptoms of COVID-19, including headache, muscle pain and sore throat.

Coastal Health District officials say that’s why it’s extremely important for people to get tested and continue to protect themselves.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and we don’t want people to get complacent,” said Brown. “We want people to still be vigilant, do social distancing, still wear a mask if you’re out in public. We just don’t want everyone to lose sight of that fact even though we are slowly reopening.”

If you have any of these symptoms, call the Coastal Health District’s COVID-19 Testing Call

Center at 912-230-9744 to schedule a free appointment for testing.

The center takes calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must have an appointment for testing at one of the public health drive-through testing

sites. Appointments are available every weekday and on Saturday mornings.

Coastal Health District’s direct patient lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Residents can call the following numbers to be screened for the virus and referred if needed:

Bryan County: 912-756-2611 (Richmond Hill)

Bryan County: 912-653-4331 (Pembroke)

Camden County: 912-882-8515 ext. 215

Chatham County: 912-356-2441

Effingham County: 912-754-6484

Glynn County: 912-264-3961 – Opt. 5

Liberty County: 912-876-2173

Long County: 912-545-2107

McIntosh County: 912-832-5473

The Southeast Health District serves a number of counties including Appling, bacon, Bulloch, Candler, Coffee, Evans, Jeff Davis, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne counties. Residents should call 1-855-473-4374.