Coastal Georgians invited to apply to be extras in upcoming musical

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Coastal Georgians interested in getting on the big screen as extras will have their chance in March and April.

“The Color Purple: The Musical” will begin filming in late March through early April. Men, women and children of all ages in Savannah, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Macon are invited to participate as extras in the musical, according to On Location Casting.

The production is looking for people to portray African villagers, African-American twin children, British Soldiers, and a variety of other characters. The Oprah Winfrey and Steven Speilberg produced musical will begin filming on March 21 at various locations in Savannah, Richmond Hill and on Jekyll Island.

Each extra is expected to at least work 10 hours a day and will be paid $110 with overtime if filming goes beyond 10 hours. All extras must be fully vaccinated and get COVID tested regularly. Filming will kick off at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Those interested can apply for the talent application online.