Coastal Empire prepares for major vaccine eligibility expansion, expands weekend clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took another step Wednesday towards ensuring the state is closer to herd immunity. A major expansion in vaccine eligibility now includes all adults older than 55 and 16 to 54-year-olds with medical conditions.

The governor says his expansion will cover a category of people who account for 92 percent of all COVID-19 deaths. It’s possible all adults will be eligible on April 1.

The Coastal Health District predicts the recently expanded group now includes thousands of people in the area and says staff are preparing now for a surge in appointments.

As always, the department’s health director is preaching patience to those anxious to get vaccinated.

“Everybody who wants to be vaccinated in this new expansion will not be able to be vaccinated on Monda. Imagine in a couple of weeks — certainly within three weeks — that people in this expanded group who wish to be vaccinated will be vaccinated within that period of time,” said Dr. Lawton Davis.

Davis says the expansion comes at a good time for the district. A mass vaccination site opens next Wednesday at Gulfstream. And he says vaccination supply is expanding throughout the state.

That means community providers, like Coastal Care Partners, can get more doses. Dr. Davis says about half of providers in the state have requested, but not yet received doses.

Coastal Care Partners says its early requests for the vaccine have allowed them to complete 7,500 injections.

“We’d love to see more because we can do more. And we do limit the number of people we take in the clinic — we do 200 a day. I think we can do 400 a day if we had the vaccine but we know it’s coming,” said Scott Pierce, the co-owner.

Next week, Pierce will complete plans to vaccinate the new group. He says they are hard to complete now because the company needs to determine how many doses are available to them. Volunteers are administering second doses of the vaccine on Friday.

The Coastal Health District is also making plans. Staff have a limit of less than 4,000 appointments per week.

“That’s about all we can manage, but fortunately, other providers will continue to provide it as well,” said Dr. Davis.

Those providers are already helping with a weekend clinic. Volunteers hope to vaccinate 3,500 people, but right now about 1,000 people have made an appointment.

To prepare for Monday’s surge and to fill every appointment, Dr. Davis is opening the clinic to anyone currenlty eligible for the vaccine. Previously, it was only open to those in the education community.

Based on current trends, he expects most educators and staff members have already received their vaccine doses this week. Providers have been hosting clinics inside schools to make it easier for teachers who work during the day.

The week before, Dr. Davis says appointment slots were unfilled, which indicates to him that the community “pretty well reached a high percentage of people who were eligible for vaccination who wanted to be vaccinated.”