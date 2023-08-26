SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity hosted their 40th birthday bash Saturday morning.

According to Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, it’s been 40 years of building foundations for generations.

“We are out here celebrating 40 years of dedicated service to the community,” Olaitan Adesanya, homeowner service manager, for Habitat for Humanity said. “This affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has been established since 1893. Since then, we’ve built over 150 homes.”

Dancing, enjoying food vendors, and learning about local organizations were just some of the activities at today’s celebration.

“We have Connor’s Temple representing, LiftOne, Donatos, and Bow Tie Barbecue…,” said Adesanya.

They were also celebrating the burning of 4 mortgages.

“We actually burned 4 mortgages. That’s 4 families that have recently paid off their mortgages,” he continued. We are out here to celebrate them as well.”

We spoke with a Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator, A’lexia Jenkins, who’s been a part of the organization for a little over a month. She says gearing up for this day has been exciting.

“The most memorable moment was to help collaborate with birthday bash,” Jenkins said. “Habitat’s [for Humanity] birthday is August 5, so it is just five days away from my birthday. I think that’s awesome that I share a birthday with Habitat [for Humanity], with all the beautiful things that they are doing with the community.”

Adesanya tells News 3 that without volunteers, 40 years of changing people’s lives wouldn’t be possible. Their work does not stop here. They are looking forward to reaching more families in need.

“We are opening up our application process in the month of February 2024,” Adesanya said. “And we are looking to take on additional partner families because we are going to be expanding in the upcoming years into Port Wentworth.”

Habitat for Humanity also tells us they are always in need of volunteers.

They say it is as easy as applying online within minutes. Visit their website here to sign up now.