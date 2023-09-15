HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Coastal Career Fair is coming up with more than 50 employers attending from Georgia and South Carolina.
It’s set for Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hardeeville Recreation Center (285 John Smith Road).
The event is free and open to everyone, from recent graduates to seasoned professionals.
The career fair offers the opportunity to interact with hiring managers and company representatives and submit resumes.
Employers include:
- Beaufort County Government
- Beaufort Jasper Water
- Brasseler/Henry Schein
- Builders First Choice
- Chatham County Government
- City of Savannah
- Colonial Oil
- Delta Materials
- Disney Resort
- Enmarket Arena
- Envirovac
- FCI Estill
- Georgia Port Authority
- Georgia Transformer
- Hardeeville City Government
- Hyundai Glovis EV Logistics
- Hyundai Mobis Co, LTD
- International Paper
- Ironline Metals
- JCB North America
- KBRS
- Keller Williams
- Marine Corps Community Services
- Hyundai Mobis LLC – Savannah Plant
- Montage Palmetto Bluff
- Nestle Health Science
- Orafol
- Pacific Cycle
- Palmetto Breeze
- PHA – Hyundai Supplier
- Port City Logistics
- S.C. Department of Corrections
- Savannah Technical College
- Schneider
- Seoyon E-HWA – Hyundai Supplier
- Sewon – Hyundai Supplier
- Shaw Industries
- Technical College of the Low Country
- TICO
- Worksource Coastal Georgia
Visit here for more information.