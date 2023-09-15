HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Coastal Career Fair is coming up with more than 50 employers attending from Georgia and South Carolina.

It’s set for Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hardeeville Recreation Center (285 John Smith Road).

The event is free and open to everyone, from recent graduates to seasoned professionals.

The career fair offers the opportunity to interact with hiring managers and company representatives and submit resumes.

Employers include:

Beaufort County Government

Beaufort Jasper Water

Brasseler/Henry Schein

Builders First Choice

Chatham County Government

City of Savannah

Colonial Oil

Delta Materials

Disney Resort

Enmarket Arena

Envirovac

FCI Estill

Georgia Port Authority

Georgia Transformer

Hardeeville City Government

Hyundai Glovis EV Logistics

Hyundai Mobis Co, LTD

International Paper

Ironline Metals

JCB North America

KBRS

Keller Williams

Marine Corps Community Services

Hyundai Mobis LLC – Savannah Plant

Montage Palmetto Bluff

Nestle Health Science

Orafol

Pacific Cycle

Palmetto Breeze

PHA – Hyundai Supplier

Port City Logistics

S.C. Department of Corrections

Savannah Technical College

Schneider

Seoyon E-HWA – Hyundai Supplier

Sewon – Hyundai Supplier

Shaw Industries

Technical College of the Low Country

TICO

Worksource Coastal Georgia

