Coast Guard suspends barge service to Daufuskie Island

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) - Due to “unsafe conditions” the Coast Guard has shut down barge operations to Daufuskie Island from Broad Creek Marina.

According to the Coast Guard (USCG) Sector Charleston, on Nov. 8 inspectors found the conditions of a “Jake Washington,” a barge moored at the Hilton Head marina posed “a serious threat” to the waterway.

USCG says the barge and tug, had been operating as a car ferry between Hilton Head and Daufuskie without their required certificate of inspection.

“Further investigation discovered a lack of watertight integrity, poor condition of the vessel's structure, excessive water in voids, firefighting deficiencies and electrical hazards,” USCG stated in a release.

Barge services are typically available twice a week. No word yet when operations are expected to continue.

"I am grateful for the experienced marine inspectors for identifying the serious issues and unsafe conditions of this barge,” said Capt. John Reed, sector commander in a press release. “Their work helped prevent a potentially catastrophic marine casualty and resulting impact to the safety of life, property and the environment."