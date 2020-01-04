Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near St. Catherines Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for an overdue kayaker on Cross Tide Creek, inland of St. Catherines Island in Liberty County, on Saturday.

The missing kayaker is David Larkin, 53.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, a family member of Larkin told Coast Guard Sector Charleston they were worried about him. Larkin reportedly left his home on the south Newport River and planned to go kayak Cross Tide Creek to Half Moon Marina. He did not return when he was expected.

Larkin was last seen wearing brown clothes in a brown kayak.

Searching for Larkin are:

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat crews

McIntosh County Fire Department

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Sea Tow

Anyone with information on Larkin’s whereabouts is asked to call Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.