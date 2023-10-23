BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for an overdue fishing vessel and its three crew members off the coast of Brunswick.

Officials say Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow were reported missing by the fishing vessel’s owner when he said the crew he hired didn’t return on Wednesday, Oct. 18, as scheduled.

According to the Coast Guard, over the span of seven days, crews searched more than 94,000 square miles. That’s an area larger in size than the states of Georgia and South Carolina combined.

Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson and Dalton Conway photos courtesy of Kimberly Cardounel and Misty Valentine’s GoFundMe

“Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for three beloved family members,” said Capt. Frank DelRosso, commander of the Coast Guard Sector Charleston. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies and the countless volunteers who have lent their assistance in this arduous search.

“Undoubtedly, they, like us, share in the deep sympathy we hold for the families of the missing individuals.”

On October, 23, Tyler Barlow’s family and friends started a GoFundMe to help support search efforts for those lost at sea. According to the fundraiser, the families said that they would like donors to know that, “when the boys are found, the funds will be donated to a maritime search and rescue organization.”

Anyone with new information regarding this case is asked to contact Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.