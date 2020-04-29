Coast Guard searches for missing diver near Port Royal Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard Airstation Savannah, Coast Guard Station Tybee Island and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office joined other Coast Guard departments in the search for a missing diver in Port Royal Sound, Wednesday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office requested the Coast Guard’s help Tuesday in the search for a missing 49-year-old diver in a black scuba suit.

Coast Guard crews searched through the night and continue to search.

The name of the missing diver has not been released.