SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a man about 20 miles south of Savannah on Wednesday.

Officials said Chris Dawson’s sailboat capsized in the Ossabaw Sound, leaving him stranded on the hull of the 33-foot vessel.

Dawson reported via radio that his sailboat was taking on water and hitting the rocks in the Sound.

courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

The aircrew responded shortly after Dawson’s call at 6:40 p.m. and took him to Hunter Army Airfield where emergency medical services awaited.

He was not injured in the incident.

“The Coast Guard takes distress calls extremely serious,” said Lt. Jeff Batchelder, the aircraft commander on the case, in a press release. “This individual is the prime example of why making an accurate and timely radio call is important. Had he not transmitted that first radio call this may have been a grave outcome.”