SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A family is happy to be back on dry land after being stranded on Cockspur Island Tuesday.

Just before 4 p.m., the Tybee Island Police Department notified the Coast Guard Charleston of the kayakers who were stranded due to bad weather.

About 20 minutes later, a small crew from Coast Guard Station Tybee Island located the two parents and their two children.

The family was taken to the Lazaretto Creek boat ramp. No one was injured.