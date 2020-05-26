Coast Guard rescues five after boat reportedly strikes Savannah jetties

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – The Coast Guard rescueed five people from a boat taking on water along the north Savannah jetties Monday.

The Coast Guard says crews responded Monday night after receiving a radio call that a 57-foot motor yacht had reportedly struck the jetties and was aground and taking on water.

A rescue helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer who safely assisted the vessel’s passengers onto a rescue boat.

According to officials, the damaged yacht could not be salvaged.

There were no reported injuries.