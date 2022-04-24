LITTLE BACK RIVER, Ga. (WSAV) — The U.S. Coast Guard(USCG) rescued an elderly man from a boat taking on water in Little Back River just after midnight on Sunday.

According to the USCG Southeast, at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard Station Tybee officials relayed a message from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to the Coast Guard Sector Charleston stating that a man was on a 16-foot vessel taking on water.

The man did not have a way to provide his exact location to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard aircrew searched for an hour to locate him.

“Our crew was fortunate to find this gentleman after an hour of searching by using an approximate cell phone location ping,” said Lt. Christinia Batchelder, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, pilot on the case. “We recommend mariners make a survival kit with flares and a radio in case they find themselves in a dangerous situation so the Coast Guard can locate them quickly.”

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted and transferred the 81-year-old man to emergency medical services at Savannah International Airport. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Eagle One aircrew also responded.

The full video of the rescue can be found here.