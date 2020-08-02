Coast Guard rescues 9 after boat runs aground on Tybee Creek

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine people were rescued from Tybee Creek after their boat became aground Saturday afternoon.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a report at 4:15 p.m. from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that a 21-foot boat was aground on Tybee Creek with five people aboard and four people in the water. The four people in the water had been ejected from the boat.
A Station Tybee boat crew and a Georgia DNR crew arrived on scene and rescued all nine people. The passengers were taken to a local Tybee restaurant, and five people were treated for injuries.
After the passengers were transferred to EMS, the Station Tybee crew returned to the grounded boat to dewater it. A commercial salvage crew also responded and towed the boat to Hogans Marina.