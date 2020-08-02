Coast Guard rescues 9 after boat runs aground on Tybee Creek

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine people were rescued from Tybee Creek after their boat became aground Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a report at 4:15 p.m. from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that a 21-foot boat was aground on Tybee Creek with five people aboard and four people in the water. The four people in the water had been ejected from the boat.

A Station Tybee boat crew and a Georgia DNR crew arrived on scene and rescued all nine people. The passengers were taken to a local Tybee restaurant, and five people were treated for injuries.

Photo via Coast Guard

Photo via Coast Guard

After the passengers were transferred to EMS, the Station Tybee crew returned to the grounded boat to dewater it. A commercial salvage crew also responded and towed the boat to Hogans Marina.