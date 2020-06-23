Coast Guard rescues 4 near St. Catherines Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard assisted four people whose vessel was taking on water five miles offshore of St. Catherines Sound on Monday.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Charleston received a report from Chatham County Dispatch at 10:28 a.m., via Station Tybee Island, of a 17-foot vessel taking on water with four people aboard.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a crew from Coast Guard Station Tybee Island.

The crew arrived on the scene, began pumping water out of the vessel, and placed the vessel in tow to Newport River until they were relieved by a commercial towing company.