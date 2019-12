SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One Georgia Southern student had an extra special graduation ceremony in Savannah on Friday.

Nolan Swaim was overwhelmed with emotion when her older brother, Morgan, was waiting for her as she crossed the stage. Morgan is a Coast Guard officer and surprised his sister by taking leave from his station in the Caribbean to see her graduate.

The crowd cheered as the siblings shared a long hug and posed for photos.

Swaim graduated from the College of Arts and Humanities.