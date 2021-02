SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will reopen under a new hybrid learning plan starting next week and there's a chance that some schools could increase in-person learning days in the near future.

Last month, Savannah Chatham County schools closed their doors to students due to rising COVID-19 rates in the county. Now, weeks later the board has decided to reopen schools. Some board members agree and some still don't think it's safe.