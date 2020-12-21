Coast Guard, Liberty Co. crews respond to downed aircraft

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – First responders are working with the Coast Guard in an attempt to reach a downed aircraft in waters on the easter end of Liberty County.
According to Liberty County Emergency Management Director Larry Logan, the aircraft’s tail and wing were spotted by Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby Monday afternoon.
It is unknown at this time how many passengers were on board and what time the vehicle went down.
First responders are working to reach the aircraft by boat as the Coast Guard deploys via helicopter.
This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.
