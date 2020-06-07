Coast Guard helps boat taking on water off Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard assisted a vessel taking on water eight miles southeast of Tybee Island, according to a Coast Guard news release.

At 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston got a call from the crew of the Green Trophy, a 22-foot vessel, that they were taking on water with four people aboard.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew responded and helped in dewatering the boat with a P6 pump. The crew then towed the boat to Lazaretto Creek, where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow.