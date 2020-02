A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flys over the Savannah River entrance March. 15, 2019, as the Cutter Eagle transits down the Savannah River towards Savannah, Georgia. Air Station Savannah welcomed the Eagle crew as they arrived in Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A helicopter crew helped rescue a 76-year-old man who was stuck on Wassaw Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (USCG).

The Coast Guard said the man was traveling in a canoe but wasn’t able to return from the island due to unsafe weather conditions.

A helicopter crew from USCG Air Station Savannah landed on the beach, helped the man aboard and transported him to Hunter Army Airfield.

Wassaw Island is within the borders of Chatham County.