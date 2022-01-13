Coast Guard celebrates groundbreaking for new Tybee Island search and rescue facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday Coast Guard Station Tybee crew members hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new multipurpose building.

The new 25,000 square-feet building will be used for Station Tybee, Coast Guard Cutter Pompano, and Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Tybee Island to support their multiple missions.

Master Chief Petty Officer Eric D. Risner, officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Tybee, presided over the ceremony.

“We are excited to break ground on our new facility in Savannah,” said Risner. “We are looking forward to having a new state-of-the-art station to better serve our community.”

Station Tybee is located north of Tybee lsland, and shares property with Fort Pulaski National Monument guarding the Savannah River entrance.

There are 38 active duty men and women as well as 19 reservists assigned to the unit.