Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew medevacs man Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard rescued a 46-year-old man Friday from a fishing boat near the St. Augustine Inlet.

At around 1:45 p.m., Coast Guard Jacksonville received a request for a medevac from St. Johns Fire and Rescue for a crew member experiencing chest pains on the Lady Denise, a 96 foot fishing boat.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded. The crew hoisted and transported the man to Flagler Hospital.

There has been no word on the man’s condition.

