Major companies in Georgia urge lawmakers to pass hate crime law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When Georgia lawmakers resume the legislative session next week, a coalition of major businesses is urging them to pass a bill, not about taxes or the economy, but hate crimes.

Up to 200 businesses, including Comcast, Georgia Power, UPS, Coca-Cola, Delta, AT&T, Home Depot, Cox Enterprises and Microsoft, have signed a letter sent to legislative leaders asking them to “support, approve and sign into law a comprehensive, specific and clear bill against hate crimes.”

House Bill 426, also known as the Georgia Hate Crimes Act, was passed by the Georgia House last year but has yet to be given consideration in the Senate. There’s speculation that Senate leaders won’t take up the bill before the session ends this year.

State Rep. Carl Gilliard, a Democrat from Garden City, is hoping that won’t be the case, citing the fact that House members were on board with a hate crimes bill last year. Now, he says the recent cases of Ahamaud Arbery in Brunswick and the nationwide attention received on the George Floyd case out of Minneapolis will hopefully prompt action.

“We’ve got about 170 some state representatives and there are only 50 some senators,” he said. “Now you tell me why this bill is not passed.”

In addition to signing the letter, the group of companies is launching a website, passhatecrimesga.com to help others encourage Georgia lawmakers to pass the bill.

The website houses talking points about the legislation, ways for people to contact their local senators or state representatives, and information on how other companies can join the coalition, Georgia Power says.

Read the full letter sent by the coalition of Georgia businesses below.