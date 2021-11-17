Coaches, parents rally at soccer complex calling for end to gun violence in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Coaches and parents met at Memorial Stadium to make a call across the City of Savannah to take a stand against gun violence. The advocates held a rally in response to a deadly shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex.

During the Reverse The Curse rally, families who have been impacted by gun violence shared their experiences. Candles were lit in memory of those lives lost.

Todd Rhodes Jr., the president and founder of the Savannah Royal Lions youth organization, hosted the rally. He’s been working with kids in the community and parents to raise awareness.

“For this occasion, it’s a sad occasion that happened due to the shooting in the complex,” Rhodes said. “I know for a fact that it’s been my job, and my responsibility to make sure that the families have resources — the ones that are affected — the kids have resources and that I do everything that’s in my power to come together to make sure that this doesn’t happen again on our watch.”

Rhodes says they are planning to gather once a month moving forward to continue addressing violence in our communities.