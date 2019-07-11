Clear the Shelters 2019: Participating shelters in Coastal Empire

It’s time once again to Clear the Shelters. Each year NBC stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country for this nationwide pet adoption drive.

Now through Saturday, August 17, WSAV is partnering with local shelters to find animals their “fur-ever” homes. Take a look at the list of participating shelters below, and check back as we add more.

Renegade Paws Rescue

Check out adoptable pets here. Note: Adoption fees waived for senior pets (over 7 years old)

Not ready to adopt, but still want to help? Check out Renegade Paws’ Amazon Wish List here.

Visit here to view participating shelters in the Lowcountry.