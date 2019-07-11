Clear the Shelters 2019: Lowcountry participating shelters

It’s time once again to Clear the Shelters. Each year NBC stations team up with hundreds of shelters across the country for this nationwide pet adoption drive.

Now through Saturday, August 17, WSAV is partnering with local shelters to find animals their “fur-ever” homes. Take a look at the list of participating shelters below, and check back as we add more.

Palmetto Animal League

PAL will waive the adoption fee for anyone who visits their Adoption Center, now through August 17. Just mention you saw the special offer on WSAV.

Note: Puppies are not included in the fee waived offer.

Looking for another way to help? Check out PAL’s Wish List here.

