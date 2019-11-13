Cleanup in Evergreen Cemetery completed ahead of schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Overgrown vegetation that once blocked thousands of graves in Evergreen Cemetery has been cleared.

The City of Savannah earlier this year stepped in to clean up the privately-owned cemetery that has been struggling with upkeep for years. New 3 is told that the owner of the cemetery is reportedly incapacitated.

According to Mayor Eddie DeLoach, the city intervened after receiving complaints from families who couldn’t visit their loved one’s graves because of the overgrowth.

FILE – Overgrowth in Evergreen Cemetery (2019)

The city-hired contractor began work back in August and has finished ahead of schedule.

Evergreen, located in Liberty City, is an African American cemetery that first opened in the 1930s to serve Savannah’s black community.

It’s estimated that there are thousands of people — including hundreds of veterans — buried in the cemetery.