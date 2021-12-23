Cleaning out your wardrobe? Here are some places in Savannah to donate to

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Doing some pre-Christmas purging in preparations for new presents? Here’s a list of some places in Savannah where you can donate your gently used and unwanted items to.

Each of these places has different needs and different items they will and won’t accept, so make sure to contact them ahead of time if you’re concerned about something you wish to donate.

Old Savannah City Mission

The Old Savannah City Mission is a faith-based mission founded in 1997 that focuses on helping individuals who are suffering from homelessness and addiction. They are currently in need of men’s clothing and also pajamas for any gender.

By giving to the Mission, you can rest assured knowing your items are going directly to a person in need.

You can schedule a pickup from your home by going here and reading through what other items they need by visiting this link.

Humane Society for Greater Savannah Thrift Shop

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is looking for donations of all types. The Humane Society’s thrift shop accepts items that are gently used and in good condition be they clothing, cars or appliances.

They are open on Monday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is closed on Sunday.

You can find more information about donating at their website here.

Goodwill

Goodwill is one of the classic places to give those gently used clothes that are taking up space in your closet — or that stack of books you don’t think you’ll ever actually read. Founded in 1902, the store has been serving communities for over 100 years.

Just like the Humane Society, Goodwill accepts items of all kinds.

Donation sites can be found all over Savannah and their locations, as well as their hours, are listed on the Goodwill website here.

The Salvation Army

Another place you can always give your unwanted clothes to is The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army was started in 1865 in the United Kingdom. They came to America in 1880 and have been helping communities ever since.

The Salvation Army accepts almost anything but there are a few items that you will probably need to leave out of your donations. Check out the link here for one store’s list of items they can and cannot accept to get a good idea of what to keep and what to give.

To find your local Salvation Army you can use the website here.