TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the weekend, round two of more beach festivities for Tybee Island. This time it was Peach Fest—a large college gathering marking the end of the school year and the start of summer.

But once the party was over, clean-up crews made their way to the beach.

Fight Dirty Tybee, a local organization dedicated to keeping the beach clean picked up most of what was left behind.

“Most common things are obviously cigarette butts although that’s 75 percent since last year’s smoke-free beach ordinance, really making a big difference. After that, it’s straws, bottle caps, cans, bottles, snack wrappers, you know runs the gamut of a lot of vape products as well the batteries, the cartridges,” Timothy Arnold said.

Timothy Arnold, manager of Fight Dirty Tybee says leaving trash behind impacts not only our beach, it creates a hazard for the sea creatures that live in the ocean.

Arnold said, “The styrofoam ends up in the dunes and a lot of this gets out in the water and obviously we’ve got sea turtles and brown pelicans and bottlenose dolphins and lots of other wonderful creatures that call this home and so we’re busy trying to keep it out of the water and off the beach for everybody to enjoy.”

Mary Nadeau, a long-time volunteer, tells News 3 she enjoys seeing people utilizing the beach but if they don’t take care of it, it could be a huge problem in the long run.

“I think it’s great we want to have everybody use the beach, but you have to use it responsibly, and I think that’s our main problem and just the fact that Tybee is such a small, small place, we’re not set up for big, big, huge parties like that and I think that is the main problem is trying to make sure people get to use the beach like everybody should be without the pollution,” Nadeau said.

If you would like to become a volunteer, click here.