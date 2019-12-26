musicinourschools/

Claxton man arrested, accused of child molestation

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro police announce the arrest of an accused child molester.

Police arrested Calvin Bernard Williams, 31, of Claxton on  two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation. 

Statesboro police say Williams girlfriend claimed Williams touched her five year old daughter inappropriately. 

After physical examinations and extensive interviews with the child were conducted by advocates with a Statesboro child advocacy center, warrants were issued for Williams. 

Williams was arrested by authorities in Bryan County. 

He is currently held in the Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.

