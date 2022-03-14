TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An Evans County school teacher was killed in a crash Monday evening.

The Evans County School Charter School System said Julie Sikes was the teacher who was killed in the crash. The school system offered no further details but asked for prayers for Sikes’ family.

“Julie was a well-respected and loved teacher, a faithful mentor, an awesome instructional coach, and a devoted Claxton Tiger fan. Her presence will truly be missed,” Superintendent Dr. Martin Waters said.

Waters said it will provide additional counselors and support at Claxton High School Tuesday. The school also canceled all after-school and athletic activities.