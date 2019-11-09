Class pet honored with official yearbook photo at Savannah school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An unexpected student at Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School is making his place in the classroom official.

Jax

Jax is the classroom pet in Patty Clancy and Jenny Layne’s classroom, where they teach fourth and fifth graders. Jax recently had his official school portrait taken, just like the students and faculty.

Layne said the children love having Jax in the classroom and take turns caring for him. She said he is just as involved in learning as the students are.

“During our silent reading time, the children take him out of his cage and let him roam,” Layne said. “Sometimes he will sit on or with one of them. We have even caught Jax reading a book with a child!”

Jax reads with a CEMCS student

Jax is one of three school pets at the school. A cat, Ssori (short for Montessori) Coal Williams, serves as the school’s office assistant, while Stewie the dog spends every Friday playing and cuddling with the students. Both Ssori and Stewie got their photos taken for the yearbook as well.

Ssori

Stewie

Layne said all three pets are a part of the CEMCS family.

“Of course,” Layne said. “We had to have all of their pictures taken for the yearbook!”