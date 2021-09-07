City to introduce draft Forsyth Park Master Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends of Forsyth and the city of Savannah will be introducing the draft Forsyth Park Master plan next week.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 14, residents will have several ways to view the draft plan and share their feedback.

The draft will be posted on friendsofforsyth.org until the end of the month for residents to view the plan and offer comments.

Virtual meetings will also be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2 and 6 p.m. discussing the draft. Attendees can register for the meeting by clicking or tapping here.

The draft will also be made available in the park on two Saturdays — Sept. 18 and 25 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The deadline for submitting comments is Sept. 30.

Officials say the project will move into its final design phase in October and conclude by the end of the year.

The city and Friends of Forsyth have been collecting surveys and comments on proposed redesigns for nearly a year.

“The level of community participation in this process over the past 11 months is unprecedented,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “Thousands of residents from across Savannah have made their voices heard, and their input has directly driven the design of this draft plan.”

The main goals of the Master Plan include preserving Forsyth Park’s tree canopy, open green space and historic integrity.

Of the more than 4,500 surveys and hundreds of written comments, the most requested enhancements to the park were a children’s garden and improved lighting and restrooms on the south end.

Community members also want to relieve the tension between pedestrians and wheeled vehicles.

The Trustees’ Garden Club is fully funding the project and seeks to register the park as a National Historic Landmark.